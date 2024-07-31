Endeavour Silver (EDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 1.5 %

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.90. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$6.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$215,905.14. In related news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$211,505.76. Also, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$215,905.14. Insiders have sold a total of 201,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,700 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

