Endeavour Silver (EXK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 1.2 %

EXK stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

