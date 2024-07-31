Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Up 17.2% in July

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,700 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 751,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE EPAC opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $42.13.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $73,451.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,347,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,691 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $597,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

