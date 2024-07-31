Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $869.64 million. Entegris also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.800 EPS.

Entegris Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $110.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.97. Entegris has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.