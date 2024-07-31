Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of EBTC stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,735. The firm has a market cap of $362.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $34.10.
Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp
About Enterprise Bancorp
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Bancorp
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.