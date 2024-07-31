Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOSE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $1.83 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $380.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.37.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 96,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 32,090 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

