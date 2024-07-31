Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4775 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 102.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.68. 1,559,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.