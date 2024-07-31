ERC20 One Day Trading Volume Tops $147.31 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. ERC20 has a total market cap of $22.59 million and $147.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,364.25 or 1.00035937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000904 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00071032 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.02001461 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

