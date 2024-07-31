Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.810-3.930 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.380-15.620 EPS.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.80. The company had a trading volume of 576,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $292.37.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Essex Property Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.