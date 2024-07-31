Everscale (EVER) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

Everscale (EVER) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Everscale has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $109.37 million and approximately $788,961.16 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,523,733 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,522,571 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

