Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $65.96 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

