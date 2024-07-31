Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 1st

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 1st. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 1st.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 16.4 %

Evoke Pharma stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 112,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,557. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 116.75% and a negative return on equity of 4,908.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

