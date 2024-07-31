Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Trading Up 0.2%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.40. Approximately 188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

