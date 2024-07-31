ExlService (EXLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXLS

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Narasimha Kini 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Narasimha Kini 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,587 shares of company stock worth $4,438,140. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.