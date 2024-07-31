ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of ExlService worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,144,836.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,145,699.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,144,836.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,145,699.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Narasimha Kini 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.40. 417,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,548. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

