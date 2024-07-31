Express (NYSE:EXPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Express Stock Up 12.7 %
Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.45 on Monday. Express has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40.
