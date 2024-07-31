Express (NYSE:EXPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Express Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.45 on Monday. Express has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

