Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $25,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE GFL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $38.31. 720,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,533. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.