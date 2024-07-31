Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 399.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.5% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $180,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 302,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,239. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.23.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

