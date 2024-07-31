F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,044 ($13.43) and last traded at GBX 1,042 ($13.40). 666,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 473,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,038 ($13.35).

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,017.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 997.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 12.85.

F&C Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,456.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&C Investment Trust

About F&C Investment Trust

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.25) per share, with a total value of £988.80 ($1,271.93). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 204 shares of company stock valued at $208,132. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

