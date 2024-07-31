Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $37.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNMA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,688. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

