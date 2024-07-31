FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FDX. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.68. 1,038,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.23. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in FedEx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in FedEx by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,059 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,403 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

