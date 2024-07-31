Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $0.95 on Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.69 million and $177,825.53 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008803 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,326.76 or 0.99989243 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000971 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00071550 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,692,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,434,612 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,692,872.19335434 with 16,434,612.36414845 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96608883 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $72,362.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

