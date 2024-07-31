Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Gap Down to $42.54

Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.54, but opened at $40.17. Ferrovial shares last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 4,200 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
Ferrovial Stock Down 6.4 %
Ferrovial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.
Institutional Trading of Ferrovial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter worth about $23,691,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at about $11,119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth about $48,282,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $985,000.
Ferrovial Company Profile
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
