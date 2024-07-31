Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) CEO Sells $12,895.91 in Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 241 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $12,895.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,104.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FDBC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925. The company has a market capitalization of $297.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

