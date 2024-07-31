Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,031 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,768 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,916,000 after acquiring an additional 171,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,001 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $135,347,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,338,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 462,425 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 88,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

