First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company's stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.63.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

