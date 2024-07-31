First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Up 19.3% in July

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 326,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 524,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 158,285 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $4,151,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $2,546,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.6 %

RDVY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.04. 696,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

