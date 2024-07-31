Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fiverr International from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

NYSE FVRR traded up $4.22 on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,891. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $93.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.45 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $19,193,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 862,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 28.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 27.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

