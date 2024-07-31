Flare (FLR) Price Tops $0.0179 on Top Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $795.39 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flare has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 44,388,517,875 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01845178 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,003,579.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

