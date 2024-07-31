Floor & Decor (FND) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Floor & Decor to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Floor & Decor has set its FY24 guidance at $1.75-$2.05 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FND opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

