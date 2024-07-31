Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Down 6.4% in July

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 450,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Forestar Group Stock Down 0.7 %

FOR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOR shares. StockNews.com cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

In other news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $49,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Forestar Group news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $49,875.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,502.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,297 shares of company stock worth $136,673. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

