Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Short Interest Down 5.9% in July

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortrea by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 94,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 12.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 152.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 6.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on FTRE. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortrea currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

