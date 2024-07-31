Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.
Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Financial Services Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Franklin Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $139.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Franklin Financial Services
Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Financial Services
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.