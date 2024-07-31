Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Financial Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Franklin Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $139.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92.

In other Franklin Financial Services news, Director Gregory A. Duffey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $521,289.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,440 shares of company stock valued at $122,700. 6.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

