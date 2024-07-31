Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fresnillo Price Performance

FRES stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.46) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 435.20 ($5.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 647.50 ($8.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 584.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 541.78. The firm has a market cap of £4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,296.00, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.65) to GBX 800 ($10.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.10) to GBX 615 ($7.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 480 ($6.17) to GBX 570 ($7.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Fresnillo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.