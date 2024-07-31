FY2024 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Decreased by Analyst

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,546 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $275,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $502,307,000 after buying an additional 1,536,754 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

