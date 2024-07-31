FY2024 EPS Estimates for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Decreased by DA Davidson

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

USNA stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $67.32. The company has a market cap of $833.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $607,724.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,864,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,131,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $607,724.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,864,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,131,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $105,233.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,877,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,482,021.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,098. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,533 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences



USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.



