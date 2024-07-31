FY2025 Earnings Estimate for StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Issued By National Bank Financial

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
StorageVault Canada Trading Up 0.6 %
TSE SVI opened at C$4.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 0.88. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$5.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.97.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
