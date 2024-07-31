FY2025 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Decreased by Analyst

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

NYSE EW opened at $63.64 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $508,781.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,242.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,242.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,449 shares of company stock worth $5,168,879. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

