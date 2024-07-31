FY2025 EPS Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Lowered by Analyst

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

PPBI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $26.85 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,015.46%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,788,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,891,000 after buying an additional 477,167 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,812,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,724.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 276,538 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,381,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

