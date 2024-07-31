FY2025 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Increased by Raymond James (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $9.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.47. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $87.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.07. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $89.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -105.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 60.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 152.3% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 279,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 168,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 692,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,229,000 after acquiring an additional 91,490 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

