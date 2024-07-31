FY2025 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Increased by Raymond James (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $9.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.47. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.
View Our Latest Analysis on WFG
West Fraser Timber Trading Up 1.1 %
West Fraser Timber stock opened at $87.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.07. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $89.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -105.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 60.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 152.3% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 279,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after buying an additional 168,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 692,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,229,000 after acquiring an additional 91,490 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- What is Put Option Volume?
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.