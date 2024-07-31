FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.38) for the year. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.72) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

ZNTL stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $292.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.71. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 307,490 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 360,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 159,439 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $606,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $680,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

