FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Issued By Needham & Company LLC

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC increased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC analyst J. Stringer now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.76. Needham & Company LLC has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.45) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $47.66 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $68,438.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $68,438.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $265,703.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,160 shares of company stock worth $1,042,210 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

