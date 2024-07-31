Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $565.00 at Robert W. Baird

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $517.00 to $565.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.50.

IT opened at $498.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $447.16 and a 200 day moving average of $454.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $506.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.19. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Gartner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Gartner by 3.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

