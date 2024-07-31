Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 530,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

GATO traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. 352,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,208. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $879.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 2.10. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Gatos Silver from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Institutional Trading of Gatos Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 23,313.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also

