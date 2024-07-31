Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Update

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,588,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 5,253,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.5 days.

Genscript Biotech Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNSF remained flat at C$1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. Genscript Biotech has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.63.

Get Genscript Biotech alerts:

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in the United States of America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products; Biologics Development Services; Industrial Synthetic Biology Products; and Cell Therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.