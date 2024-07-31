Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Update

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,588,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 5,253,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.5 days.
Genscript Biotech Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GNNSF remained flat at C$1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. Genscript Biotech has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.63.
Genscript Biotech Company Profile
