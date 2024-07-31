Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s previous close.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

GNTX stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54.

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

