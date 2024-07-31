George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$254.00 at CIBC

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$235.00 to C$254.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

WN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$229.67.

George Weston Stock Performance

TSE:WN traded up C$2.30 on Wednesday, reaching C$215.20. 18,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,809. The firm has a market cap of C$28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$199.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$186.44. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$144.41 and a 52 week high of C$217.28.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that George Weston will post 12.1466667 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at George Weston

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total transaction of C$951,043.50. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total value of C$951,043.50. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total value of C$252,577.75. Insiders have sold a total of 26,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,972 over the last 90 days. 58.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

