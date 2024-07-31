Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.570-4.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.57-4.82 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $8.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.90. 18,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.15. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.75.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $292.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

