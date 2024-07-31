Gibson Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:GEI opened at C$22.69 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.64. The stock has a market cap of C$3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.14). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.55517 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gibson Energy

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.