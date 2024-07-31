Gibson Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
TSE:GEI opened at C$22.69 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.64. The stock has a market cap of C$3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.14). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.55517 earnings per share for the current year.
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
