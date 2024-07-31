Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 571.0 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GVDBF remained flat at $4,567.00 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $2,962.53 and a 1 year high of $4,800.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,681.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,400.21.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

